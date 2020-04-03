Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

