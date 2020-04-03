Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30,483.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

NYSE HL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

