Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.