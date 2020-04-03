Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 119,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

OXLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,627.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,728 shares in the company, valued at $537,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 37,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $87,761.32. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 199,887 shares in the company, valued at $471,733.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 501,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,978.

OXLC stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

