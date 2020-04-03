Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $70.88 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

