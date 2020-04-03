Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,406 Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

NYSE RST opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.32. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RST shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.