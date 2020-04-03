Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,926 SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SRC Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after buying an additional 1,524,865 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in SRC Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,241,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 171,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SRC Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 831,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SRC Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the period.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI).

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.