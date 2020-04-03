Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,300 First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 48,268.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,010 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,683,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 959,450 shares during the period. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $4.50 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

