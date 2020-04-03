Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.48. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,598.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

