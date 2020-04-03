Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 500,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after buying an additional 2,305,566 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,065,000 after buying an additional 326,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,883,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period.

INN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

