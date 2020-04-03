Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,572 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 258,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COWN stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Cowen Inc has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COWN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

