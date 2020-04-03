Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,556 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $5,458,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 277,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

CAL stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

