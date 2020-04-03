Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 311,000 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 828,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 422,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.12 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.