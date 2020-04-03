Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,930 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

