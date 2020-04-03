Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VGR opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

