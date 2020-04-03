Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DHT by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.05.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.