Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,095 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $6.67 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

