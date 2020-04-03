Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

NYSE:AGI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

