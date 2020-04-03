Scotiabank Cuts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million and a PE ratio of -13.74. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

