Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $37.74. Shake Shack shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 2,996,561 shares trading hands.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 467,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

