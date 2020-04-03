Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.