Short Interest in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Expands By 5.0%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,688,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 27th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

