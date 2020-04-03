Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$17.75 Price Target at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIA. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

SIA stock opened at C$11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.99. The stock has a market cap of $751.27 million and a PE ratio of 101.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 841.36%.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

