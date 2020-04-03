SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.93 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.19.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

