SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $158,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

