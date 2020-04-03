Societe Generale Downgrades NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Hold

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. NEXT/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

