Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SOM stock opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

