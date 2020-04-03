Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,982,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,480% from the previous session’s volume of 125,450 shares.The stock last traded at $0.85 and had previously closed at $0.70.

SONM has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.