Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 35500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$420,409.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

