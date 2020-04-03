SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 3,238 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHB. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

