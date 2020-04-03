Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Spectrum Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:SPB opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.