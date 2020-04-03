SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Up 7.9%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.28, 1,593,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,730,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.43.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $32,948,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,685,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

