Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 5,103 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.22% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ITRN stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $294.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.68 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

