Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires New Position in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.88% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 70,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America LLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, CFO Peter J. Crage acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $35,964.00. Also, Director Joseph Morea acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

