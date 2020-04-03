Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires New Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ COLL opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.