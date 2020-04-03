Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $749,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.