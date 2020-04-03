Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $1.11 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

