Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $613,000 in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.