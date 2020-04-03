Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $692,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.27.

RNG opened at $220.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

