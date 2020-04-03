Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

