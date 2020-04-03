Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $5.76 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

