Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 19,383 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,383 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

GNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

