Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 57,421 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,421 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 571.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 342,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 206,828 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 850,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.