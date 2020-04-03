Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 625 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

NYSE RS opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

