Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,261 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

