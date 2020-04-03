Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after buying an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,571,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE FLR opened at $6.20 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $836.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.