State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $61.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $50.40, approximately 5,997,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,530,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on State Street from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

