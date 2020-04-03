Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $318.51.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

