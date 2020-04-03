Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $799,000 Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $68.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

