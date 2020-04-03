Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 248,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Chesapeake Energy worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 255,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 119,019 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 779,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

CHK opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.